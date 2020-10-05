The fantasy series, based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's novels of the same name, follows beast-slayer Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allen) and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) at different points of time in medieval land the Continent, before all three characters' paths cross when they're faced with invaders.

The second season is currently filming in the UK, after The Witcher resumed production in August, five months after COVID-19 forced shooting to be paused.

Netflix's first-look images follow news from last week that the role of Eskel has been recast for The Witcher season two, with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz now taking on the role.

Original actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen announced his departure from the show via Instagram, citing COVID-19 rescheduling changes as the reason for his exit.

New episodes of The Witcher are expected to arrive in mid-to-late 2021, with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promising in June that The Witcher season two will take place on one timeline.

"What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways," she said. "We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren't able to do in season one."

Season 1 of The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. You can order The Witcher books on Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.