Taking place before the events of the main Witcher saga, the first season utilised multiple timelines as Geralt, Ciri and sorceress Yennefer were introduced individually before crossing paths later on.

Some viewers found this format confusing, which is one reason why the series received a mixed response from critics, but season two looks set to feature a more straightforward narrative.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said: "Obviously, it was one of the most controversial parts of season one and I didn’t expect it to be as controversial as it was. But it’s something I still stand behind, in terms of storytelling.

More like this

"[The] goal was to get to know each of these characters individually, and the only want to do that was to separate their timelines. What’s great though is they have intersected now. So what we’ll see in season two is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline.

"What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season one."

Hissrich added: "I think it will be a lot easier for the audience follow and understand, especially a new audience coming in. But there are still going to be some fun challenges with time."

The Witcher season two had been expected to debut in late 2020, but is one of many productions to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is yet to be confirmed whether this will result in a later premiere date, but Hissrich has said that story changes may be necessary in order to get filming back on track.

"It’s going to impact story. It will have to. But one of the best things about being a writer on set is that I’m there to make those changes as we need them," she explained.

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who will appear in The Witcher season two, tested positive for coronavirus after being on set, but has since made a full recovery.

Advertisement

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.