Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – Round of 16

RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – Round of 16

From Outlander to the OA and Stranger Things to Doctor Who, which show do you want to take the title?

143857.060ccc0b-3e29-4934-8160-c18ff5b5fe35

From fleshy monsters and fire-breathing dragons, to time-travel portals and snakeskin boot-wearing demons (with a love for vintage cars…), there’s something for every viewer in the RadioTimes.com Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion category — but which show will walk (or fly off in a blue police box) away with the title in our TV Champion tournament?

Advertisement

We started with 48 shows, and after the qualifying round, we are left with the 16 best-supported sci-fi/ fantasy teams on the internet who managed to make it into the top 4 of their qualifying groups. (Full results are here.)

But now it’s time for things to get serious as we enter the last 16 of the tournament, it’s all about head to heads.

You’ll find all eight matches of the Round of 16 across the pages below, so make sure you find, support and share your winner.

Voting for these matches closes on Saturday 14th September at 1pm BST.

Good luck!

The OA v Timeless

Next page: Lucifer v Stranger Things

Advertisement

Voting for these matches closes on Saturday 14th September at 1pm BST.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

143857.060ccc0b-3e29-4934-8160-c18ff5b5fe35
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best movies 2019

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Top Boy Netflix

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019