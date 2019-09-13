Game of Thrones House Targaryen spin-off close to getting green light

Game of Thrones was an unprecedented critical and commercial hit for HBO, so it came as no surprise when a prequel series starring Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts, set thousands of years before the events of the original series, was announced.

However, execs are reportedly set to green light a second prequel to the epic fantasy series, set 300 years before the recent series and following the rise and fall of the House Targaryen.

According to Deadline, the new spin-off would be inspired by George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood, which serves as a companion piece to his A Song of Ice and Fire saga and is set during the period when House Targaryen and their dragons ruled Westeros.

The book begins with the tale of Aegon the Conqueror, who first forged the Iron Throne, before tracing the family’s history, including a bloody civil war referred to as the Dance of Dragons.

The pilot for the upcoming prequel starring Watts (working title The Long Night) is reportedly already in post-production, and is waiting for confirmation before it’s officially picked up. Watts is set to play an unnamed “socialite with a dark secret” alongside a star-studded cast, including the likes of Doctor Who‘s John Simm, The Chronicles of Narnia’s Georgie Henley, in addition to Jamie Campbell Bower, who had parts in Twilight and Mortal Instruments, and played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The prequel series “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” according to Deadline. “And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.”