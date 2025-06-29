The team at Lazarus only have 30 days to find Skinner and save the first wave of Hapna victims. But to do the impossible, the group will need the best of the best, aka criminals who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

Lazarus has already been well-received by critics, scoring well on Rotten Tomatoes due to its "provocative" ideas and intriguing cast of characters. But has it received a season 2? Read on to find out more.

Will there be a Lazarus season 2?

Lazarus is exceedingly popular, with both casual and die-hard fans eager for the next episode of the 13-episode series. But is that enough for it to earn a season 2? The reality is that a season 2 has not yet been confirmed by either the series creator, Shinichirō Watanabe, nor its animation or production studios, MAPPA and Sola Entertainment.

So, with that information in mind – where does that leave fans?

Fans of Watanabe will know that the creator doesn’t like to extend his stories. Once the story is complete, Watanabe has very little desire to stick around. With that put into consideration, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if Lazarus ends after just one season – a crushing blow for those who dreamed of a potential sequel to the thrilling sci-fi series.

When could a potential Lazarus season 2 be released?

If Lazarus were to receive a season 2, the earliest potential release date would be sometime in mid-to-late 2026.

Producing an anime series takes time, and the length of said time can vary. However, neither MAPPA nor Sola Entertainment has said anything about season 2, so it is unlikely that Lazarus season 2 is already in production.

Where can I watch Lazarus?

Lazarus is available to watch on Channel 4, Max, and Adult Swim in both dubbed and subtitled formats.

