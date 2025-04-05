But after three years on the market, Dr Skinner announces that Hapna features a deadly mutation, and will soon kill everyone who took it.

Effectively holding the world to ransom, this mad scientist has created a ticking-clock emergency, and the show's heroes must scramble to find Skinner and develop a vaccine for Hapna's effects.

If you're excited to check out this new anime drama, we've got you covered. Here's everything we know about the release schedule for Lazarus!

Lazarus release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Depending on your local time zone, new Lazarus episodes will arrive on Saturday nights or early on Sunday mornings, with episode 1 premiering on Saturday 5th April at 9pm PST/12am EST, which translates to 5am BST on Sunday 6th April.

Here's our projected release schedule for the full 13-episode season, for viewers based in the UK:

Episode 1 - Goodbye Cruel World - 6th April

Episode 2 - Life in the Fast Lane - 13th April

Episode 3 - Long Way from Home - 20th April

Episode 4 - 27th April

Episode 5 - 4th May

Episode 6 - 11th May

Episode 7 - 18th May

Episode 8 - 25th May

Episode 9 - 1st June

Episode 10 - 7th June

Episode 11 - 15th June

Episode 12 - 22nd June

Episode 13 - 29th June

We'll update this article if we hear any new updates about the show's release schedule!

Lazarus. Lazarus/Adult Swim

Lazarus trailer

The show's English-language trailer is definitely reminiscent of Cowboy Bebop, featuring a jazzy soundtrack and a squad of snarky antiheroes battling to save the world.

How to watch Lazarus

Lazarus will air simultaneously in Japan on TV Tokyo, and in the US on Adult Swim.

In the UK, you'll be able to watch new episodes each Sunday on Channel 4. After that, it will be available on the streaming service Max.

Lazarus will be available on Channel 4 and Max.

