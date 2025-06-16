Netflix's Minecraft series finally gets update – confirming creative team including What If...? writer
The series will reportedly be authentic and familiar, while also creating a universe that is a "new experience for fans".
Just over a year ago, to mark the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, Netflix announced that animation studio WildBrain was in development on an animated series adaptation of the hit game for the streamer.
Since then, A Minecraft Movie has blown the doors off the box office, and the world of the game has thus become more popular than ever.
However, there has been no update on the Netflix series - until now.
Speaking at the Annecy Animation Film Festival for the Netflix Series Animation: Get Ready for What’s Next! presentation, Dominique Bazay, the director of content acquisition, kids, revealed more about the project, including its creative team.
As reported by What's on Netflix, the team will be headed up by executive producers and showrunners Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander, while What If...?'s AC Bradley will lead the writer team for the series.
It was later confirmed that Australian-based animation studio Flying Bark is working on the show.
Speaking about the series, Bazay said: "We’re very excited to bring an animated series in the Minecraft world to Netflix. We’re deep in collaboration with our friends at Mojang Studios, the creators of Minecraft, on the development of a brand new animated series.
"The love for this game is undeniable, as you’ve seen in the last few months. There are fans of all ages, and I’m very proud that our creative team on this show are huge fans as well. They play the game all the time and have really developed a love for the self-expression it inspires."
She added of Adams and Ksander: "Obviously, they want to make something authentic and familiar to Minecraft, but also create a universe that is a new experience for fans.
"We want to delight those long-time fans, but we want new fans also to come in through this series."
This sounds similar to the approach taken with by A Minecraft Movie's director Jared Hess.
Speaking with RadioTimes.com earlier this year, he said: "That's the unique thing about the game. There's no story when you play, and you bring your own imagination, your own narrative to the characters, to the world.
"So when we were developing the film, we had to kind of approach it from a way of opportunity, where it was like, 'Man, we can almost do anything that we want here.'"
