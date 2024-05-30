In a 20-second clip, a Creeper can be seen making its way to the middle of the screen before it explodes. As the video continues, Netflix's famous 'N' logo can be seen on top of a rock as bats fly above it.

"This just happened," the caption begins. "The best-selling game of all time and the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand new Minecraft Netflix animated series!"

The news was announced on the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, with further updates on the series to come soon.

You can watch the full clip below.

While details of the plot are yet to be revealed, the series "will feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light".

The series is currently in development with WildBrain, who have previously teamed up with Netflix on Ninjago: Dragons Rising and Sonic Prime.

This isn't the only Minecraft adaptation in the pipeline either, with a film version reportedly in the works, starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Emma Myers.

The film is slated to premiere in April 2025.

