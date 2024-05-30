Minecraft animated series confirmed by Netflix in first teaser
Something special is happening!
Hold on to your hats, gamers, because Netflix has officially confirmed an animated Minecraft series is coming to the streamer!
The exciting news was announced with a teaser clip posted to Netflix's YouTube channel, which is undoubtedly welcome news to fans of the iconic video game.
In a 20-second clip, a Creeper can be seen making its way to the middle of the screen before it explodes. As the video continues, Netflix's famous 'N' logo can be seen on top of a rock as bats fly above it.
"This just happened," the caption begins. "The best-selling game of all time and the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand new Minecraft Netflix animated series!"
The news was announced on the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, with further updates on the series to come soon.
More like this
You can watch the full clip below.
While details of the plot are yet to be revealed, the series "will feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light".
The series is currently in development with WildBrain, who have previously teamed up with Netflix on Ninjago: Dragons Rising and Sonic Prime.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This isn't the only Minecraft adaptation in the pipeline either, with a film version reportedly in the works, starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Emma Myers.
The film is slated to premiere in April 2025.
Read more:
- House of the Dragon star says "don't get expectations up" for flashbacks
- The Sandman casts Holby City and Trigger Point stars – and hints at season 2 plot
Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out our Streaming Guide for more recommendations on what to watch, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.