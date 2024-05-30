She admitted: "I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say, but I will say don't get your expectations up!"

Carey previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she would be interested in reprising her role with Rhaenyra Targaryen star Alcock in the future, but it didn't seem like a sure thing.

She told the publication: "It's been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea. Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it's received and where they want to take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!"

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon.

As for House of the Dragon season 2, Carey told us that she'll be tuning in to watch her former co-stars, even if fantasy isn't usually her go-to genre as a viewer.

"I probably will be watching," she told RadioTimes.com. "But mainly to support the cast. And I will say it's not my genre. I'm not a huge fantasy fan.

"But the show is objectively incredible, and two of my good friends, Bethany Antonia and Harry Collett, are in the next season and have some incredible things going on, and so I'm excited to see them on screen."

So have Antonia and Collett – who play Baela Targaryen and Jacaerys Velaryon respectively – given Carey any teasers about what's ahead in season 2?

"I will say they are both professionals and they are contracted and under NDAs, and even though Beth is one of my best friends, she wouldn't let anything slip," Carey said. "So we'll just have to wait and see!"

House of the Dragon newcomer Freddie Fox teased to RadioTimes.com that the second season would feature "dark relationships".

When asked what fans could expect, he said: "Developing, dark, machinating relationships, brilliant acting, an increase in the battles and fighting as war begins."

