In the promo, you can see Sandler's Happy Gilmore dusting off his clubs as he tries to raise the funds to put his daughter through ballet school.

There are run-ins with some familiar friends and foes, such as Ben Stiller's Hal L. and Christopher McDonald's iconic Shooter McGavin, as well as plenty of cameos, including golf's best in Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

It's been 30 years since the original film, which saw Happy going from a failed hockey player to an unexpected golfing star at the Tour Championships.

While he faced his fair share of hurdles and enemies, Happy ultimately finished the 1996 film triumphant as he saved his grandmother's house from the IRS and returned home.

In the new film, he's set to face a new generation of golfers, with cameos coming from the likes of McIlroy, Scheffler, John Daly, Paige Spiranac, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

As well as Sandler, other fan-favourites set to reprise their original film roles include Julie Bowen, Stiller and McDonald.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (best known by his stage name Bad Bunny) will also be joining Happy Gilmore 2, as well as The Upshaws star Kym Whitley.

Behind the scenes there is also a fitting nod to the original film as well, with original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy returning to write the sequel.

Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan will serve as executive producer, while original producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds are also on board.

As for directing duties, Sandler will be reunited with Murder Mystery director Kyle Newacheck for this movie.

With only a couple of months to go until the release of the sequel, we'll just have to wait and see if it can live up to the hype of the first – which we're sure it will.

Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 25th July 2025.

