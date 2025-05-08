The tour is in support of the star's critically acclaimed album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and has so far sold out dates across the globe.

Fans had their first glimpse of a potential Bad Bunny appearance when Tottenham Stadium posted a picture to Instagram featuring two plastic chairs – an homage to the album cover.

This is the only time the singer will be bringing his distinct reggaeton and Latin trap fusion to UK shores, so make sure you hop to it when getting tickets.

High demand for pre-sale tickets has already led to the Ticketmaster website crashing, but there's no need to worry: we're here to bring you everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets, from alternative sites to hospitality tickets.

Jump to:

When is Bad Bunny coming to the UK?

Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP

Bad Bunny will be stopping in the UK for just two nights in 2026, here's the date and venue:

27th Jun 2026 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

28th Jun 2026 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

You can also try your hand at the singer's European tour dates:

How to get tickets to Bad Bunny's UK show

O2 Priority pre-sale went live on Wednesday 7th May before a second Live Nation pre-sale went live at 12pm (midday) on Thursday 8th May.

Both pre-sales have been eventful so far, with the Ticketmaster website crashing and many fans being left empty-handed.

General sale starts at 12pm on Friday 9th May – so set your watches and make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

As demand has been incredibly high on Ticketmaster, it may be a good idea to try some other websites, where demand could be lower. Tickets for Bad Bunny are also available at Live Nation and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium official website.

Buy Bad Bunny tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. You can find hospitality packages at official partner Seat Unique. These include VIP seating for the show, hospitality lounge access, fast-track access to the venue and all-inclusive food and drink options.

Just be aware that these tickets are far more expensive, starting at £399.

However, since it's been extremely difficult to secure Bad Bunny tickets so far, opting for hospitality tickets is a great way to ensure you'll actually get your hands on tickets, due to lower demand.

Buy Bad Bunny hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How much will Bad Bunny UK tickets cost?

UK ticket prices have not yet been confirmed, although we do know the artists Madrid shows start at €93, which translates to around £79.

Ad

For more of the latest music and concerts, check out our Going out section. You'll find how to get Ed Sheeran Ipswich tickets and where to see the Glastonbury line-up elsewhere.