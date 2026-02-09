Call Your Girlfriend, Dancing on My Own, Hang With Me... Robyn is the talent behind some of the biggest hits of the 2010s – and the Swedish pop star is still going strong.

Her latest album, Sexistential, will be dropping on 27th March this year, with singles Dopamine and Talk to Me already proving to be huge hits.

Thankfully, a new album means a new tour, and Robyn will be returning to the UK in summer 2026 for three shows across the country.

We've rounded up all the need-to-know info, including pre-sale times and VIP ticketing details, to help you be in with the best chance of securing Robyn tickets today.

Jump to:

Here's a full list of Robyn's UK tour dates in 2026:

26th June 2026 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

27th June 2026 — Manchester, Co-op Live

3rd July 2026 — London, The O2

When do Robyn tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 13th February.

Robyn pre-sale tickets

Robyn. Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 10th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Manchester

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 11th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Glasgow

Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Manchester, Glasgow, London

Are there Robyn hospitality tickets?

Hospitality tickets are a fantastic way to elevate your concert experience, thanks to perks that may include premium seating and food and drink. They're also a great option for any quickly-selling shows, as VIP packages are typically in less demand.

Currently, hospitality tickets are available for Robyn's Manchester show.

How to get Robyn UK tour tickets

We've been seeing a lot of hype online for Robyn's new heavier diva synth-pop era, so tickets are sure to be in demand for this tour.

With this in mind, be sure to get online at least 20 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

You can also get tickets at AXS, where demand may be slightly lower.

