British comedy legend Jennifer Saunders is taking to the stage this autumn to star in a major revival of Edward Bond’s The Sea.

The Absolutely Fabulous star will be play Mrs Rafi, a part considered "one of the greatest comic roles in British theatre".

Last revived almost 20 years ago, The Sea is a wild farce of a play set in the early 20th century.

It premiered on the West End in 1973 before receiving two further revivals in 1991 and 2008, now, it comes to Theatre Royal Bath for the first time.

The synopsis reads: "It is 1907, the height of the Edwardian era. A wild storm shakes a small East Anglian seaside village to its core. Amidst the confusion, Mr Hatch, the local draper, wrestles with the possibility that aliens from outer space may be ready to invade, and the village’s self-appointed First Lady Mrs Rafi, prepares her ladies for an amateur dramatic performance of Orpheus and Eurydice..."

This show sees Saunders return to Bath after appearing in the record-breaking production of Blithe Spirit as Madame Arcati.

At the time, Saunders gave an interview to the Express, where she said: “Originally it was four weeks in Bath and that to me is the perfect length of run — in and out. But actually what I have learned about theatre is that if you do it for longer it gets much better.

"Theatre is as different as you can get from TV but there’s not one I like better. I think because I am older now and I don’t have kids at home to get home to it is actually quite nice to do theatre. I have found the more you inhabit someone, the more they become real."

Of course known for her beloved sketch show French and Saunders, Ab Fab and Shrek 2 (obviously), the actress is taking on another iconic comedy.

The play's director, Jonathan Munby, is known for his work for the Royal Shakespeare company, The Globe, Donmar Warehouse and more.

The Sea will run at Theatre Royal Bath from 22 October to 7 November 2026, with further casting and ticket details to be announced soon.

