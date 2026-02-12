Having spent over 30 years now as a leading voice in British R&B, soul, and theatre, you'd be hard pressed to find someone more entrenched in the music industry than Beverley Knight.

Yet even she – often labelled the "queen of British soul" – was unaware of the legacy left by the character she's soon to play on the West End stage, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Tharpe was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who's entry to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reads: "She was the first guitar heroine of rock and roll". Not only that, she's known today as the "Godmother of rock and roll," thanks to her pioneering fusion of gospel music with electric guitar in the 1930s.

So why haven't we heard of her? Knight called it a "huge shame".

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, she said: "I was introduced to her by the wonderful Jools Holland and I thought it was a huge shame that I as a music fan was just discovering her greatness, her importance, her place in rock and roll history.

"And if someone like me who prides herself on being knowledgeable about music was not across her career then the masses surely were not either. So when this opportunity presented itself for me to play Rosetta, I jumped all over it."

Knight will be playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe for a limited run of Marie & Rosetta, coming to @sohoplace this spring. She will be joined for a two-person performance by Ntombizodwa Ndlovu, making her West End debut as Marie Knight.

Beverley Knight and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu in Marie & Rosetta. Seamus Ryan/Bob King

Together, the show will track the pair's tour of America's segregated southern States, as Tharpe tries to convert Knight's pure Sunday sound into something that has just a little more swing…

Speaking about taking on the role, Knight said: "The thing about playing someone who is a historical figure. And someone of such importance is you gotta bring a triple A game. You do that anyway when you step on stage, but you are aware that there is a sensitivity that you have to approach because this person actually existed this and did amazing things.

"So for me, the challenge of stepping up to play such an important woman was fabulous and I relished it and I did a lot of preparation and research and serious homework."

Of course, Knight is no stranger to taking on characters with historic weight – her 2023 Olivier Award win came from her performances as Emmeline Pankhurst in the musical Sylvia.

When it comes to coping with that sort of pressure, she said: "A very very long time ago before I had a theatre career, but something I always remember is that David Bowie told me to be unafraid of being me and making bold decisions.

"And he was right because when I kind of do my own thing, that's when the magic happens. So thank you Uncle D!"

Marie & Rosetta is hitting the West End stage for a limited run this spring.

When and where can I see Marie & Rosetta?

Marie & Rosetta is playing for a strictly limited run from 28 February to 11 April 2026, at @sohoplace.

The venue can be found just off Tottenham Court Road station, or a short walk from Leicester Square, so use the Northern, Elizabeth, Central or Piccadilly line to get there.

Tickets are available at London Theatre Direct starting from £37.

