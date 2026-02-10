❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to get Zayn Malik 2026 UK tour tickets as first pre-sale is live now
After his sold-out solo show in May this year, Zayn is back, this time with six UK dates.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad