It's a great time to be a ZAYN fan, as the former boy band member has announced his first solo arena tour.

After leaving One Direction, Malik adopted a more alternative style for his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, which produced the lead single Pillowtalk. The R&B-leaning style certainly paid off, as Malik became the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US.

The Love Like This singer has won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice (making him the only artist to do so) as a solo artist and a member of One Direction, and he also has an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award under his belt, too.

So, without further ado, let's find out how you can secure Zayn Malik concert tickets for his 2026 Konnakol UK tour.

You'll have four chances to catch Zayn across the UK this summer:

When do ZAYN tickets go on sale?

ZAYN. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 13th February.

Are there Zayn Malik VIP and hospitality tickets?

Hospitality tickets are a fantastic way to make a concert even more special, and reputable VIP ticket sites such as Seat Unique often offer packages for popular concerts. They're also a great option when tickets are hard to come by, as there's generally less demand for hospitality tickets.

At the time of writing, VIP and hospitality tickets are available to purchase for ZAYN's Birmingham concert.

How to get ZAYN pre-sale tickets

There are a number of pre-sales on offer for anyone who wants to try to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 10th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 10th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Manchester, Glasgow. Birmingham, London

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 10th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Glasgow

Artist VIP Key pre-sale (from 12pm on Tuesday 10th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, London

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 13th Feb): Glasgow

How to get tickets for ZAYN 2026 UK arena tour

Be sure to get onto the Ticketmaster website bright and early on Friday morning, and have your login details to hand to make sure there's no delay.

Demand is expected to be high for this tour, so be sure to head online well before tickets are set to go on sale. For more tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

We've rounded up even more advice in our how to avoid booking fees guide and how to get cheap concert tickets guide.