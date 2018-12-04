When is EastEnders on over Christmas 2018? Final BBC1 schedule confirmed

The BBC has confirmed when all the festive episodes of EastEnders will be shown over Christmas and New Year. The soap has already hinted that there will be a brutal death in Walford, as “at least one person is left with blood on their hands”.

What we can reveal is that the Slater clan will be in the spotlight over the weeks ahead as Alfie grows ever-more determined to give estranged wife Kat the perfect Christmas. But his dreams come to a sudden halt when the truth about him and Hayley unravels in catastrophic style. Kat is, of course, currently unaware that Alfie is the father of Hayley’s newborn baby, but all that will change very soon, the result being that Kat’s world comes crashing down, leading to chaos and “consequences that no one can see coming”.

Danny Dyer will also be back on screen as Mick is reunited with his beloved Linda, but with revenge on his mind, Christmas will be anything but peaceful for the Carters. Recent paparazzi pictures appeared to show Mick attacking Stuart as payback for framing him for attempted murder. So might Stuart be the one to end up losing his life?

Finally, New Year sees the storyline shift so that Mel and Ray come into focus. As their wedding day arrives, just what does Mel have in store for her deceitful groom who, as fans are aware, has been leading a double life. As the bride-to-be puts the final pieces of her plan into place, “she comes to a disturbing realisation”. Is Mel’s plan for revenge about to hit an unforeseen and potentially fatal snag?

The EastEnders schedule plays out as follows:

Christmas Eve – 8.30pm, BBC1

Christmas Day – 9.15pm, BBC1 (60-minute episode)

Boxing Day – 8.30pm, BBC1

Thursday 27 December – 7.30pm, BBC1

Friday 28 December – 8.00pm, BBC1

New Year’s Eve – 8.00pm, BBC1

New Year’s Day – 8.00pm, BBC1 (60-minute episode)

Thursday 3 January – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, BBC1

Friday 4 January – 8.00pm, BBC1

Long-time fans of EastEnders may also want to head over to the Drama channel on Christmas Day at 7.00pm, when the ratings-busting 1986 Den and Angie divorce papers episode will be re-shown.

