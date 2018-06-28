Senegal v Colombia World Cup 2018: what time is the Group H fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Samara Arena, Samara

Unless Poland – currently without a point in Group H – beat Japan, Colombia will need a win in this match against Senegal to take them through to the round of 16.

Advertisement

A draw would be enough to see Senegal safely through but a win would have them vying with Japan on goal difference to top the group, so it’s all to play for…

When is the Senegal v Colombia World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Samara Arena, Samara

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.

Full fixtures for Group H can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Senegal v Colombia World Cup 2018 match here