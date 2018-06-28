Japan v Poland World Cup 2018: what time is the Group H fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Going into their last game, Poland are bottom of their group with nil points so can’t qualify for the last 16. Whatever the result, Japan are going through but depending on the result of the other Group H fixture – Senegal v Colombia – a win could see them vying with Senegal for top spot, so there’s definitely something to play for. Poland, meanwhile, have a chance to salvage some national pride…

When is the Japan v Poland World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

