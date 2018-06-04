Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group H fixture Japan v Senegal on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Japan fans show their support during the Women's Football Semi Final match between France and Japan on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

When is the Japan v Senegal World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.

Full fixtures for Group H can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Japan v Senegal World Cup 2018 match here

