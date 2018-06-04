Coronation Street: Alya fights Carla over Aidan’s shock final wish reveals Sair Khan

There’s a war brewing on the cobbles of Coronation Street as Alya Nazir is set to discover Aidan Connor left the factory to her – which his sister Carla tried to hide so she could keep Underworld in the family.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards on Saturday 2 June at London’s Hackney Empire, Corrie star Sair Khan teased the imminent reveal that Alya has inherited one of Weatherfield’s most powerful positions – as head of the knicker-stitching empire.

“She’s obviously really shocked when she hears the news, but all she knows are the facts – Aidan has left her the factory and wanted her to have it.”

Asked whether ambitious Alya will relish being in charge of her old boss Carla, Khan insisted her character doesn’t want a fight – but the fact the Connors have tried to hide the truth about Aidan’s will means she’ll probably have one on her hands…

“Alya is not trying to screw anyone over, it’s about animosity. It’s about Aidan’s wishes and respecting what he wanted. In the past, Alya and Carla had a great relationship but down the line it’s been completely destroyed.

“Now everyone is grieving for Aidan and it’s shaped these two characters. They both have the same passions for fashion and business, but their drives are very different. Alya is trying to do the right thing but it’s not going to go plan. She just wants the factory to succeed.”

Corrie were victorious at the event, sweeping the board with six prizes including the coveted Best Soap gong.

