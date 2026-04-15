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Coronation Street star Gareth Pierce reveals challenge of playing domestic abuse story – and why Todd felt Theo was "fixable"
The actor talks to Michael Adams in a big week for Todd Grimshaw.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 9:00 pm
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