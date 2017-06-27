Philip Pullman set to name character in new book after Grenfell Tower victim following charity campaign

Teacher James Clements pledged £1,500 in memory of his former pupil Nur Huda El-Wahabi, and hundreds of others have since supported his bid in the Authors for Grenfell fundraising auction

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman is set to name one of the characters in his upcoming novel after a victim of the Grenfell Tower fire, as part of a campaign to help raise funds for those caught up in the disaster.

Joining the Authors for Grenfell charity campaign, Northern Lights author Pullman gave the public the chance to name one of the characters in his upcoming novel The Book of Dust: Part Two.

After a teacher bid £1,500 for the name of his former pupil Nur Huda El-Wahabi – who is believed to have died in the Grenfell Tower fire – more people have now donated in memory of the teenager bringing the total so far raised for the British Red Cross to over £25,000.

Teacher James Clements wrote, “The real Nur Huda was an ex-pupil of mine who lived in Grenfell Tower and didn’t make it out of the building that night.

“A life that was so full of promise has been cut short in the most terrible way. As well as raising some money, this would mean her name would live on. Plus, Nur Huda is a pretty cool name for a character.”

He added: “Please outbid me by lots though – it’s an important cause.”

Numerous donations have since been made for the name Nur Huda to appear in Pullman’s book. As of Tuesday morning, 255 individuals had together contributed £25,885 in support of Clements’ bid.

Good morning! The high bid is currently £25,885 (comprised of 255 individual bids) on behalf of James Clements in honor of Nur Huda. https://t.co/koXYd4DY0q — Molly Ker Hawn (@mollykh) June 27, 2017

In the description for the bid, it states: “The right to name a character doesn’t guarantee that he or she will be good, bad, beautiful or otherwise, but it will be a speaking role with a part to play in the plot.”

Bidding for the Authors for Grenfell auction closes at 8pm on Tuesday 27th June. The full list of items and events being auctioned to raise money for the Authors for Grenfell campaign in aid of the British Red Cross can be found here.

