Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is Jessica Shears? The Love Island contestant never feels comfortable wearing clothes

Who is Jessica Shears? The Love Island contestant never feels comfortable wearing clothes

The "model and influencer" says she's packed some "tiny" outfits for Love Island

139134.f0ccf4c7-1e85-415c-b63e-4439302bdb9d

Love Island 2017 contestants: Jessica Shears

Advertisement

Age: 23

Twitter: Jessica_Rose_UK

Instagram: jessica_rose_uk

Occupation: Glamour model

From: Devon

Has Jessica dated anyone famous before? “I’ve been chatted up by a few celebrities,” she says. “Reality stars, mainly – they’re the same ones that message everybody! They will DM me and all my girlfriends and they don’t seem to realise that we all talk to each other. There’s nothing more gross than a guy sending messages to all your friends saying the same thing. They’re idiots!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcgRis9nxCM?list=PLaX171ODfpeRbowRRNZdPFdoePbJBUktv

What she reckons the girls will make of her: “Other girls will definitely judge me at first and think I’m a stuck-up bitch but I’m actually quite a mum type, and I like to get involved in everything and nurture people.But I am quite open with my body and I’m proud of it so that does come across sometimes, like, ‘Who does this girl think she is?’

“I’m not comfortable in clothes. I’m so much more comfortable in lingerie and bikinis. So I’ve packed some tiny outfits! I’m not going to be wearing a lot.”

How she thinks boys would describe her: “Loud, tactile, friendly.”

…and how she’d describe herself: “Definitely a few sandwiches short of a picnic.”

She’s looking for: “Someone serious. My perfect guy is someone who doesn’t follow me on social media and doesn’t know who I am!” Which might be tricky as Jessica has 330,000 followers on Instagram and 66,000 followers on Twitter. She’ll have to sift through over 400k people if she wants to make sure any potential love interests aren’t already following her!

“My dad brings flowers for my mum at least once a week and I think for me, that’s what I want,” she says  “They’ve been together since my mum was 16. I’m so far behind them, I haven’t even got a boyfriend yet! But that’s definitely what I want.

“I was engaged, once upon a time and the proposal was really cute,” she also revealed. “I had half dictated it, to be fair. It was all candles, a big bouquet of roses, on holiday. It was lovely and I said ‘yes’.”

Sadly her four-year relationship with her ex-fiancé didn’t work out. “We thought we were going to be together forever,” she said. “I really, really loved him, but we became best friends and it wasn’t romantic any more and neither of us deserved a relationship that wasn’t 100%.”

Anything else I should know? Jessica says that she’s “genuinely looking for love” on the show. “I’m not going on it for any other reason,” she revealed. “My friends are married and settling down with kids. I’ve looked everywhere and can’t find him!”

Maybe she should’ve tried Plenty of Fish rather than Love Island, eh?

Love Island 2017: meet the contestants

139112.5636bc6f-65a8-47a2-a0a3-aa211ded2cad

Olivia
Atwood

139704.76aed03d-1f64-4ef3-9812-3692f4ba3337

Chloe
Crowhurst

139125.d0331280-983e-4fab-af42-8feb5b6093e8

Montana
Brown

139134.f0ccf4c7-1e85-415c-b63e-4439302bdb9d

Jessica
Shears

139143.a272851f-7d27-4e1d-9c2b-ab3ce0ef1473

Camilla
Thurlow

139397.e6a4c7db-e556-4be7-9c02-485471a19a05

Amber
Davies

140394.efa3a4aa-6cac-4e44-84d0-6ceb0a1b6b9b

Gabrielle
Allen

140395.44f59b1c-48b1-4cdd-8bcb-ccac5e321179

Tyne-Lexy
Clarson

139772.f6948191-1234-4b36-8eb0-c99fe717032b

Marcel
Somerville

139296.b8c554ba-7336-43a0-8f17-22b9987b7aae

Kem
Cetinay

139770.db8959a9-2911-4559-b408-6ddaaca770dd

Sam
Gowland

139916.36865b3f-2fd4-45c0-8fbc-bd8098d713de

Chris
Hughes

139305.75ca3f3f-b9e7-4b20-8b34-981c614fde9e

Dominic
Lever

139917.3c1ecc9b-a6ab-4b61-9804-f215a3670523

Advertisement

Jonny
 Mitchell

Tags

All about Love Island

Dani Dyer Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

139099.f514224b-732c-41d1-b3d9-200aa0ac5e85

Binky Felstead quits MIC as Cheska Hull announces she's ALSO pregnant

144346.84a3682d-edcb-43f2-8c60-eb5fa6e2c6e0

6 things we learnt from Love Island: The Reunion, from Jonny and Chyna’s break up to Jess and Dom’s matching tattoos

139814.cda8afb5-ec87-4bed-a432-b35d1abb3175

Love Island episode one sees a first kiss, details of Montana and Jessica’s shared past and Marcel dropping a Blazin’ Squad chat up line

107895

When is Love Island: Aftersun back?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more