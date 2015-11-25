Accessibility Links

God is a woman and she looks very much like June Whitfield according to You, Me and the Apocalypse

Sky drama confirms what fans of Ab Fab and 1980s sitcom Terry and June have known for years - there is something transcendent about this particular actress...

* Warning: spoilers *

It’s less than 24 hours to the comet’s impact and tonight’s gripping penultimate episode of Sky 1’s You, Me and the Apocalypse will reward those who have stayed the course of this ten-part rollercoaster.

We get to meet no less a being than God tonight (or so it seems) and the person playing Her (yes Her) may surprise you.

For the role is acted by none other than Terry and June and Ab Fab star June Whitfield, as this exclusive clip shows…

In the scene, Sister Celine (Gaia Scodellaro) has lost the love of her life (Rob Lowe’s Father Jude). After drowning her sorrows, she is visited in a pub loo by none other than the Almighty…

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, things take a tricky turn for Mat Baynton’s Jamie. But Scotty and General Gaines will lift your spirits with their two-men mission to remedy all their past mistakes as the President’s lie about Operation Saviour is brought to light.

And there’s a welcome return to action for the fabulous Rhonda and Leanne in another impressive instalment packed with laughs, inventiveness, narrative acrobatics… and redemptive power.

You, Me and the Apocalypse is on Sky 1 tonight at 9pm

