First look at the dramas to come in Game of Thrones series five

Sansa Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion and Jon Snow appear in preview pictures for Game of Thrones' fifth season

Brace yourself for political backstabbing, dragons, guts, gore and naked flesh – Game of Thrones is returning to Sky Atlantic for its fifth season next month.

Advertisement

Excitingly, the first new episode is poised to play tonight for selected critics and very special people (us included – just sayin’) at the season’s world premiere at the Tower of London. But before the internet is awash with spoilers, previews and the like, it’s time to take a sneak peek at the dramas to come.

A dark-haired and moody Sansa Stark, shocked-looking Daenerys Targaryen and brooding Jon Snow are just a few of our favourite Westeros residents to appear in these preview pictures. We can see Tyrion on the run from King’s Landing, Melisandre bracing the cold in the North plus Ellaria Sand and Doran Martell in Dorne. There’s also smiling Margaery, as well as an image of Cersei presumably manipulating her son and new king Tommen…

Game of Thrones series five premieres on Sky Atlantic on Monday 13th April at 9:00pm

Advertisement

952