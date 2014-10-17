Accessibility Links

“We’re going to get it right this time” says Graham Linehan of The IT Crowd’s new US remake

Creator comfirms he's "closely involved" in another attempt at a transatlantic project for American network NBC

Graham Linehan has some reassuring words for people worried about a US version of The IT Crowd.

Following news that American network NBC were taking a second stab at bringing Moss, Roy and Jen to America, the show’s original creator said on Twitter that he was “closely involved” with the project, adding: “We’re going to get it right this time.”

NBC first tried to make a version of the cult Channel 4 show in 2006. A pilot was made but was never broadcast, although clips of the show did find their way online (see below).

Now Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, with the backing of Linehan, has taken on the challenge of recreating the comedy for a US audience.

The transatlantic success of The Office is the exception rather than the rule when it comes to remaking British comedy for American audiences, but Linehan is excited about the challenge.

The comedy writer confirmed his involvement on Twitter while also ruling out plans for more UK series.

