It has now been announced that the film will feature upcoming Doctor Who star Aneurin Barnard as the eponymous Rogue Trooper, while Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters) and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9) will all play major roles.

Meanwhile, rounding out the cast are Jemaine Clement (Avatar 2: The Way of Water), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Diane Morgan (Motherland), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

The teaser image for Rogue Trooper. Rebellion/Liberty Films

The official synopsis for the film says: "Rogue Trooper will tells the story of 19, a 'Genetic Infantryman' who finds himself the sole-survivor of an invasion force.

"Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet and rucksack."

Jones said: "2000 AD offers a very different flavour of comic action: Political and brutal at times, but always with a Pythonesque twinkle in the eye.

"Dredd (2012) was a taste of what 2000 AD has to offer and now we get to show the world another side of the beast. It is a genuine privilege to be given the opportunity to make Rogue Trooper."

Rogue Trooper comes from production companies Liberty Films and Rebellion, with Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley saying in a statement: "We are thrilled to be working with Duncan Jones, who is a fellow British creative visionary and 2000 AD fan with global reach.

"Rogue Trooper highlights Rebellion’s leading position within the entertainment industries.

"It has been filmed at our dedicated Oxfordshire film studios and combines beautiful storytelling from our iconic 2000 AD comic book universe with animation and production technology from the video game industry. We cannot wait for everyone to see these incredible stories brought to life on screen."

The film is set to complete in 2025, although a release date is yet to be announced.

