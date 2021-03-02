Feel good Netflix movies and TV shows to make you feel warm inside

If you are anything like us these past 12 months, you could do with a bit of a pick me up and Netflix is on hand to offer you some of the best feel-good shows and movies around.

There are romantic comedies and movies and TV shows to warm the soul and we have scoured the depths of the Netflix UK library to find some of the best titles to give you a bit of a boost.

Check out the list below for our choices but as this is Netflix, there is a lot more out there than just this. But hopefully, this gives you a place to start.

La La Land

A musical that scooped up many awards, La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and, despite some sombre moments in the running time, it remains a feel-good watch and one that is endlessly rewatchable – although we still stand by that the opening number is the most joyous out of the whole film.

The Good Place

Are you in a bad place? Head to The Good Place! Each 20-minute episode is a joy, but the story has real heart too, particularly when season two turns the whole thing upside down. And Kristen Bell is forking marvellous. All four seasons are available to watch now and it is a quick and crowd-pleasing binge.

Emily in Paris

Set in the version of Paris that exists in everybody’s minds about what Paris is actually like, Emily in Paris is a comedy-drama on Netflix that has won a ton of viewers since it launched. Starring Lily Collins as the titular Emily, the show focuses on her journey as she struggles to succeed in the workplace while searching for love and experiencing a couture clash with her “boring” and mundane Midwestern U.S. upbringing. And if you enjoy season one then you will be pleased to hear that a second run is coming.

Friends

Love, loss and laughs, all layered up in a life-affirming comedy that will stand the test of time. We may have all seen every episode of Friends multiple times now but it remains the most rewatchable show out there. So join Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Joey and Pheobe all over again as all 10 seasons are available to watch.

Queer Eye

Relaunched for a new era on Netflix and featuring an all-new Fab Five’, Queer Eye has quickly found the mix of sass and soul that made the original such a hit. Now five seasons in, we should probably warn you that if you watch one, you will likely lose the next few days as you blitz through the lot.

Instant Family

This movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as a couple who decide to adopt three children and soon learn that becoming a family is not as easy as they thought it would be. A funny film with a great deal of heart, Instant Famly is sure to put a smile on anybody’s face by the time the credits roll.

Poldark

Warm your cockles with Ross Poldark: Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson are just the stars to curl up with on a cold night. Here is the official synopsis if you want to see whether this will be up your street or not. “In 1783 Captain Ross Vennor Poldark returns from the American War of Independence to his home of Nampara in Cornwall after three years in the army. Upon his return home, he discovers his father Joshua has died, his estate is in ruins and in considerable debt, and his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth is engaged to his cousin Francis.”

The Truman Show

An oldie but a goodie, The Truman Show stars Jim Carrey as a man who thinks he is living the perfect life until he starts to realise that his whole world is nothing more than a TV show with him as the star. This movie remains a classic and has an uplifting ending that never fails to raise a smile – it also remains one of Carrey’s best roles to this day.

Bridgerton

Definitely feel good yet definitely not one to sit and watch with the family, Bridgerton is an extremely raunchy look at high society in the competitive world of Regency-era London, The show debuted at Christmas last year and has already gone on to become the most-watched show the streamer has had – so a season 2 has already, unsurprisingly, been confirmed.

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Many Black Mirror episodes should come with a health warning, but not San Junipero, a beautifully told love story that is all the more surprising given how bleak Charlie Brooker’s series can be. Proof that there’s light even in the most darkest of places – just make sure you are selecting the right episode or you could end up feeling anything but good.

Wonder

Wonder is, for lack of a better word, wonderful. Telling the story of a young boy with facial differences, Wonder follows his journey as he makes his first steps out of a sheltered life and homeschooling to a public school and all the trials that go along with it. A beautiful story with a great cast, do yourself a favour and watch Wonder if you never have.

Gilmore Girls

Escape to Stars Hollow for a mega binge of seven seasons of Gilmore Girls and the four feature lengths specials that the streamer made. Gilmore Girls is the ultimate definition of feel good and you get that at the start of every episode with a theme tune that is never not fun to sing along to.

Matilda

Dark and delicious in equal measure, Danny DeVito’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story features an incredible turn by Pam Ferris as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull. UK viewers might find it weird watching her in the role, having got used to seeing her as the good-natured Sister Evangelina on Call the Midwife (also available on Netflix, by the way).

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Think of this as a fireside chat with two of the most interesting people you know. Sure, David Letterman’s guests are successful, but their charm and charisma mean that you’re never envious of their success. Barack Obama’s legacy is complicated for example, but the instinct to be a good person and to make good calls seems remarkably simple coming from him. And that’s just the first in what’s proved to be a remarkable line-up of guests.

Mamma Mia!

Find some winter sun without leaving your living room. Taking the biggest and best hits from Abba and planting them into a tropical love story, Mamma Mia is a joyous watch from start to finish and, as long as you don’t hate Abba, you should find a lot to enjoy here as the cast, including Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep are on top form throughout.

