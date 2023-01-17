2023 looks set to be another big year in the MCU, with highlights including a third entry in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, the second season of hit show Loki , and the return of Charlie Cox to the MCU in the 18-part series Daredevil: Born Again .

In the 15 years since Iron Man crashed onto our screens in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone from strength to strength to become a culturally dominant force – with 30 films and eight Disney Plus series having been released so far and lots, lots more on the way.

But while we wait for the first Marvel release of the year – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – now is a good time to see how much of an MCU fan you really are by taking part in our brand new ultimate fan quiz.

By answering the 15 tricky questions below, which cover a broad scope of the films that have been released so far, you can prove you have what it takes to become an Avenger.

And if you feel you need to catch up with one or two of the films before you put your knowledge to the test, why not check out our handy for how to watch the Marvel films in order?

