Haley Lu Richardson plays Hadley Sullivan

Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is Hadley Sullivan? A 20-year-old American who meets Yale student Oliver after missing her initial flight to London for her father’s wedding, with the pair striking up an instant connection.

What else has Haley Lu Richardson been in? Richardson began her acting career as a teenager with roles in TV shows such as Shake It Up and Ravenswood before going on to appear in films like The Edge of Seventeen, Split, Columbus, Support the Girls and After Yang. Last year, she had a main role as Portia in the second season of The White Lotus.

Ben Hardy plays Oliver Jones

Love at First Sight. Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is Oliver Jones? A 22-year-old British mathematics student at Yale who is travelling back to the UK when he meets and falls for Hadley.

What else has Ben Hardy been in? Hardy is known for playing Peter Beale on EastEnders between 2013 and 2015 and starring roles in the TV shows The Woman in White and The Girl Before. Previous film roles include X-Men: Apocalypse, Bohemian Rhapsody, 6 Underground and The Voyeurs.

Jameela Jamil as the narrator

Jameela Jamil as Narrator in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is the narrator? The narrator of the story, who provides voice-over throughout the film.

What else has Jameela Jamil been in? After beginning her media career as a TV presenter and radio DJ, Jamil transitioned into acting roles with a starring role in popular sitcom The Good Place, and has since gone on to star in the likes of How To Build a Girl, Marry Me and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Rob Delaney plays Andrew Sullivan

Rob Delaney plays Andrew Sullivan in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is Andrew Sullivan? Hadley's father from whom she drifted apart after he moved to teach poetry in the UK – where he is now remarrying after divorcing Hadley's mother.

What else has Rob Delaney been in? Comedian Delaney first found fame on Twitter and has gone on to build a hugely successful career – the highlight of which is arguably co-creating, co-writing and starring in the hit Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe. He's also featured in a number of big budget films including Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, Wrath of Man and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Sally Phillips plays Tessa Jones

Sally Phillips plays Tessa Jones in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is Tessa Jones? Oliver's mother, who is ill with cancer and has decided not to undergo treatment.

What else has Sally Phillips been in? Phillips co-created and co-wrote the sketch comedy show Smack the Pony and has appeared in TV shows such as Jam & Jerusalem, Miranda, I'm Alan Partridge, Veep and Pennyworth. On the big screen, she is best known for starring as Shazza in the Bridget Jones films.

Tom Taylor plays Luther Jones

Tom Taylor plays Luther Jones in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is Luther Jones? Oliver's younger brother.

What else has Tom Taylor been in? As a young teenager, Taylor had a main role in Doctor Foster and the Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower. More recent TV roles have included, Us, Close to Me and season 4 of The Bay.

Dexter Fletcher plays Val Jones

Dexter Fletcher plays Val Jones in Love at First Sight. Netflix

Who is Val Jones? Oliver's father.

What else has Dexter Fletcher been in? Fletcher first found success as an actor in films such as Caravaggio, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Layer Cake, while more recently he has also worked as a director – helming a variety of films such as Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman and Ghosted.

The cast also includes: Katrina Nare (Doom: Annihilation) as Charlotte, Luke Whoriskey (The Fall) as Raleigh, David Rubin (Judy) as Dr. Harrison Doyle, Tracy Wiles (Eastenders) as Mrs. O'Callaghan, Jayda Eyles (Breeders) as Young Hadley, Ibinabo Jack (Vera) as Shanti and Jessica Ransom (Doc Martin) as Bertie.

Love at First Sight is now available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

