The film sees a family of three held hostage by four assailants while on holiday in a remote cabin. The strangers demand that one of the family be sacrificed, in order to prevent a coming apocalypse.

M Night Shyamalan's latest twisting, turning horror/thriller is Knock at the Cabin , an adaptation of The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G Tremblay.

Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird are amongst the strangers, while Jonathan Groff plays a member of the family. But who else is in the film and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Knock at the Cabin.

Knock at the Cabin cast

Here are the cast members and characters in Knock at the Cabin – read on below for more info on who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Dave Bautista as Leonard

Jonathan Groff as Eric

Ben Aldridge as Andrew

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina

Kristen Cui as Wen

Abby Quinn as Adriane

Rupert Grint as Redmond

Dave Bautista as Leonard

Dave Bautista as Leonard in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Leonard? Leonard is the lead member of a group who deliver the knock at the cabin. He and the others try to force the central family to sacrifice one of themselves to save humanity.

Where have I seen Dave Bautista? Bautista is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while he has also had major roles in Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Glass Onion, Army of Thieves, Spectre and Apple TV+ series See.

Jonathan Groff as Eric

Jonathan Groff as Eric in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Eric? Eric is staying at the cabin with his family - partner Andrew and daughter Wen - when the group arrives and delivers the titular knock, telling them one of them must be sacrificed.

Where have I seen Jonathan Groff? Groff is best known for his roles as Kristoff in the Frozen series, King George in the original cast of Hamilton and Holden in Mindhunter, while he has also appeared in series and films including The Matrix Resurrections, Lost Ollie, Looking, Glee and American Sniper.

Ben Aldridge as Andrew

Ben Aldridge (centre) as Andrew in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Andrew? Andrew is Eric's partner and Wen's father, who the group try to force to make a choice.

Where have I seen Ben Aldridge? Aldridge is known for appearing in series such as Pennyworth, Fleabag, Our Girl and Lark Rise to Candleford, as well as films such as The Railway Man and Spoiler Alert.

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Sabrina? Sabrina is a member of the group knocking at the cabin, who says she is trying to save humanity.

Where have I seen Nikki Amuka-Bird? Amuka-Bird is known for appearing in series such as Luther, Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, Hard Sun and Avenue 5, while she has also appeared in films including A Private War, The Personal History of David Copperfield and M Night Shyamalan's Old.

Kristen Cui as Wen

Kristen Cui as Wen in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Wen? Wen is Andrew and Eric's daughter who first meets the group outside the cabin.

Where have I seen Kristen Cui? Cui's only other on-screen credit thus far is for a music video for recording artist CaliStar.

Abby Quinn as Adriane

Abby Quinn as Adriane in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Adriane? Adriane is a member of Leonard's group. She claims to be a mother and have a son she's trying to save.

Where have I seen Abby Quinn? Quinn is known for appearing in series such as Black Mirror, Better Call Saul and Mad About You, as well as films including I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Little Women and Torn Hearts.

Rupert Grint as Redmond

Rupert Grint as Redmond in Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Who is Redmond? Redmond is a member of Leonard's group who take the family hostage.

Where have I seen Rupert Grint? Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, but since then has also appeared in series and films including Moonwalkers, Postman Pat: The Movie, Snatch, Sick Note and M Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant.

Knock at the Cabin is showing now in UK cinemas, while Paul Tremblay's book The Cabin at the End of the World is also available now.

