M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin releases terrifying trailer

It was announced in 2021 that Shyamalan (The Sith Sense, Signs) was making another horror movie, and fans have been speculating ever since about the intriguing new film.

Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Knock at the Cabin, an adaptation of Paul G Tremblay’s bestselling 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World .

The first trailer certainly ramps up the excitement, providing fans with a first look at Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rupert Grint (Servant), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Ben Aldridge (Our Girl) and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) in action.

While on holiday at a remote cabin, a family are taken hostage by four strangers that demand their help to avert the apocalypse. Watch the trailer below:

Shyamalan revealed in June 2022 that filming had wrapped.

“Just wrapped #knockatthecabin sincerest love to the cast and crew," the filmmaker tweeted from set. "This one really changed me as a person and an artist. #riskeverythingeverytime."

Shyamalan previously told ComicBook.com "I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I've ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin.

"I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it."

He added: "It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you're seeing from me now, especially with [Apple TV+ series] Servant, this contained and gigantic event that's occurring."

Director and co-writer M. Night Shyamalan on the set of his film Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin will arrive in US cinemas on 3rd February 2023, with a UK release date to be confirmed.

