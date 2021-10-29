Army of Thieves star says a sequel is possible “based on how people perceive it”

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead arrived on Netflix earlier this year, marking Snyder’s return to the zombie genre after 2004 hit Dawn of the Dead.

The film was a huge hit on the streaming service and a sequel was soon announced, as was an anime project and a spin-off prequel, Army of Thieves – which we all get to watch this week.

Army of Thieves brings back Matthias Schweighöfer as safecracker Ludwig Dieter, with the actor also directing the prequel. He will be joined by many talented faces, including Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious franchise star, Nathalie Emmanuel.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the film, Emmanuel opened up about whether she thinks this Army of Thieves could have a sequel of its own. While she isn’t sure, it definitely sounds plausible.

“For this movie, it wasn’t like you kind of get signed in,” Emmanuel explained. “For some of those franchises, they’ll often do a multi-picture deal, sure, but this one was really a standalone thing. Based on how people receive it, there is maybe an opportunity to do others, or not. Who knows?”

She added: “But it’s not that you’re locked into this franchise and you can do anything else. That wasn’t really the situation and for me, that was part of the appeal because you get to have this experience of being in a franchise but you don’t necessarily have an iron-clad contract.”

Of course, this could be a ruse and Emmanuel’s character might not even make it out of the prequel alive. Considering she’s not in Army of the Dead, which also saw the apparent demise of Ludwig Dieter himself – though we didn’t actually see him die – it’s a possibility.

Army of Thieves is set to land on Netflix on Friday, 29th October. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.