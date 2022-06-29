James Bond boss says next movie will be "reinvention" of 007

Broccoli told Deadline that the next film will act as a "reinvention" of the 007 character and that no actor is currently in line to replace Daniel Craig.

The next Bond movie is "at least two years away" from filming, according to franchise producer Barbara Broccoli.

"We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through," Broccoli said.

"There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond.

"We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

The most recent Bond film was last year's No Time to Die, which saw Daniel Craig depart the role of secret agent 007 and also – spoiler alert! – killed off his version of the character, suggesting that the next film in the series would have to be a reboot.

Though Broccoli has insisted that "nobody's in the running" to replace Craig just yet, the rumour mill continues to suggest a flurry of names – earlier this year, Outlander star Sam Heughan described himself as a "huge fan" of the character, adding that playing Bond would be "an incredible job", while late last year, Henry Cavill said that it would be "very exciting to have a conversation" with the 007 producers.

Last week, Moneypenny actress Naomie Harris backed Chiwetel Ejiofor – her co-star in sci-fi TV series The Man Who Fell to Earth – to take up the mantle.

In an earlier interview with RadioTimes.com, Harris voiced her desire to return to the franchise alongside a new actor playing Bond.

"I would love to come back, because the franchise means so much to me.," she said. "Most of the time as an actor, you're going from job to job and you form these intense bonds with people for three, four months, and then you never see them again, but this has been some form of continuity in my life for the last decade.

"I've loved it – it's felt like reuniting with the family every time I've gone back to do a Bond movie, so I would hate to lose that in my life. But, you know, the franchise needs to go where it needs to go, so I don't know what the future holds."

