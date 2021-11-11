Henry Cavill speaks out on next James Bond after Daniel Craig exit

After playing one of the most beloved superheroes of all time, Superman star Henry Cavill could now have his eye on another iconic role.

Advertisement

The Man of Steel star, 38, has long been touted as a potential actor to take on the role of James Bond in the long-running British spy film franchise.

Now, following Daniel Craig bowing out from the part with his fifth outing No Time to Die, which was released in cinemas in September, Cavill has been asked once again about the role of 007.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming second season of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, Cavill addressed a possible role in the Bond franchise.

Cavill commented: “I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers… In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down.

“Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Cavill has entered the spy genre, having taken roles in The Man from UNCLE and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The actor is currently filming Enola Holmes 2, reprising his role as iconic detective Sherlock Holmes opposite Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown as the lead heroine.

He is also expected to appear in the revamped iteration of the franchise Highlander from director Chad Stahelski.

Meanwhile, speculation also remains that Cavill will reprise his role as Superman/Clark Kent in a future DC Extended Universe instalment.

Fans last saw Cavil play the superhero in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was released last year after a vigorous fan campaign.

Warner Bros.

On the potential for more from his iteration of the Man of Steel, Cavill added: “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity.”

The actor also noted the potential for multiple versions of the character to exist at once amid the development of a Black Superman film from DC and Warner Bros Pictures.

Regardless of which roles Cavill could take next, he will soon be back on Netflix screens as The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia for eight episodes of fantasy adventure.

Meanwhile, here is what you need to know on when No Time to Die will be coming to DVD and streaming.

Advertisement

The Witcher season 2 is released on Netflix on December 17, 2021.