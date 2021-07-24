Michael B. Jordan reportedly developing Black Superman series for HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan is set to produce and possibly star in his own Black Superman project, reports suggest.

The Without Remorse star’s DC Comics adaptation would take the form of a limited series, according to Collider.

The series is a separate project to the Black Superman movie currently in the works at Warner Bros. from JJ Abrams and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates.

While that film is expected to cast a Black actor as the Superman/Clark Kent character – who is traditionally depicted as white in the comic books – Jordan’s series is reportedly set to focus on the character of Val-Zod.

First introduced to comics in 2012, Val-Zod originates from Earth-2 and is the Superman of that universe.

Jordan was previously a popular choice among fans to play Clark Kent in the Abrams’ Superman film, but in May seemed to play down speculation linking him to the part.

“It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out. I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Jordan is also planning to return to the Creed franchise for a third instalment which he will also direct, and is also developing another DC Comics property, a Static Shock movie, for Warner Bros.

In May, Justice League director Zack Snyder gave his backing to the new Superman movie. “My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he’s done in the past,” he told RadioTimes.com. I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move.

“I’m not really involved in any of the decision-making at Warner Brothers in any way, so I guess for me it’s just wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests itself. But on the surface, it seems interesting.”

