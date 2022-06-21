James Bond star Naomie Harris backs Chiwetel Ejiofor for next 007

Harris, who has played Eve Moneypenny alongside Craig's 007 since 2012, told Good Morning Britain today that she'd like Chiwetel Ejiofor to take on the role.

While the search for the next James Bond is now on following the departure of Daniel Craig, his former co-star Naomie Harris has revealed her pick for his successor.

"Do you know what, it was so funny," she said. "We were walking the red carpet yesterday and apparently Chiwetel's name is on the list of people to be the next Bond. I didn't know this but I'm down for that!"

She added: "I would love to be back in it. I just love everyone involved in that team, we're like a family."

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in The Man Who Fell to Earth Aimee Spinks / Showtime

The pair are currently starring in Paramount Plus sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, with Ejiofor playing an alien who travels to Earth to search for Justin Falls (Harris) – the one woman who can save his species.

Ejiofor is best known for starring as Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave as well as his roles in The Martian, Sherlock Gnomes, The Lion King, Dancing on the Edge and the Marvel films, in which he plays Karl Mordo.

Daniel Craig was the sixth person to play James Bond on-screen, with the award winner starring as 007 from 2006 (Casino Royale) until last year.

Since Craig announced in 2019 that he was leaving the franchise, the search has been on for the next Bond, with No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealing that he "spit-balled" ideas for Craig's replacement with producer Barbara Broccoli.

"I just told her what I loved about Bond and what it meant to me growing up. And just that I’d be honoured if they’d consider me for the next one," he said.

