Newton-John achieved commercial success as a country singer and sold millions of records globally, but it was her role as high-school student Sandy in Grease that she was best known for.

With tributes flooding in for Olivia Newton-John after the legendary singer and actress passed away aged 73, many are wondering how to watch the 1978 classic Grease.

After it was released, Grease went on to become one of the most highest-grossing film musicals of all time and gave Newton-John three huge hit singles, including You’re The One That I Want and Summer Nights.

The Randal Kleiser-directed film saw Newton-John and John Travolta play star-crossed lovers, with squeaky clean Sandy and gangster Danny falling in love over the summer in the 1950s.

The pair encountered a number of obstacles after discovering they were attending the same high school, but reconciled at the end as their roles reversed, with Danny cleaning up his act and Sandy making a dramatic appearance in that iconic, leather outfit.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream the musical movie in the UK in honour of its late star Olivia Newton-John.

How to watch Grease in the UK

Grease will air in the UK on Saturday 13th August 2022 on Channel 4 in honour of Newton-John's passing.

Can I stream Grease in the UK?

Grease is available to rent or buy on streaming platform Prime Video, which costs £7.99 per month if you go for a monthly subscription, while an annual subscription costs £79 per year.

The musical classic is also available on the Paramount Plus streaming service which costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year in the UK.

A free seven-day trial is available for potential Paramount Plus subscribers in the UK and Ireland before committing to a paid membership.

If you’re already a Sky TV customer with the Sky Cinema add-on, you’ll be able to watch Grease on Paramount Plus at no additional fee.

Alternatively, the service is accessible on Apple, Google, Roku, Samsung platforms and as part of Amazon Prime Video.

Get Paramount Plus for no extra cost on Sky

Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video

When was Grease released in the UK?

Grease was released in the summer of 1978, catapulting many of its cast members to fame.

Alongside Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta went on to star in Swordfish, Wild Hogs, Hairspray, From Paris With Love and Get Shorty, while plenty of other cast members, including Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway and Barry Pearl went on to have successful Hollywood careers.

