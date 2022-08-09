Travolta – who famously played Danny Zuko to Newton-John's Sandy – posted an emotional message to his Instagram page shortly after the news broke.

John Travolta and other members of the Grease cast have paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after the legendary singer and actress died aged 73.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease's 40th anniversary in 2018.

Meanwhile, Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo in the classic movie musical, shared a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in which she said she'd never "known a lovelier human being".

"Olivia was the essence of summer," she said. "Her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Dinah Manoff, who played Marty – another of the Pink Ladies – told People, "As many will tell you, Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth, and I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease.

"She brought light and laughter wherever she went. My deepest condolences to her family and friends during their time of great loss."

And the film's director Randal Kleiser said, "I’m heartbroken. She was one of a kind, and so very kind.

"For over four decades of our friendship she exuded nothing but love to everyone she met. Olivia was exactly the way you imagined her. I will miss her forever."

Several other big names have also joined in the tributes, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Star Trek legend George Takei and pop icon Kylie Minogue.

"Since I was 10 years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John," the latter wrote on Twitter. "And, I always will.

"She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER."

Newton-John's death was announced by her husband John Easterling yesterday (Monday 8th August) in a statement posted on Facebook.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

Advertisement

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."