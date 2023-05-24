The film comes from Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz and stars Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr, the final wife of England's infamous King Henry VIII (portrayed here by Jude Law ).

A number of films have captured the imagination of movie buffs at this year's Cannes Film Festival, with Tudor drama Firebrand among the buzziest projects at the event.

The film will chronicle her torment at the hands of the cruel monarch, as well as the strength of her will to avoid the death sentence handed to both Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard.

Here's everything we know so far about Firebrand.

When is Firebrand released in cinemas?

Firebrand does not yet have a cinema release date, but Variety reports that distributor STX International has acquired the rights to the film in the UK.

Following a buzzy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, it's likely we'll hear more about their wide release plan soon, with potential that it could come towards the end of the year to capitalise on awards season.

Where will Firebrand be available to stream?

Director Karim Aïnouz and Jude Law attend the Firebrand press conference at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Variety also reported that Prime Video is in negotiations to acquire Firebrand from its original buyer STX International, which could result in the film arriving on Amazon's platform after its theatrical release.

The company has previously bagged streaming rights to other critically-lauded fare, including Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once, Riz Ahmed's Sound of Metal and, most recently, Ben Affleck's Air.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Firebrand about?

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Fremantle titled Queen's Gambit (no relation to the Netflix series), Firebrand examines the period of Tudor England in which Catherine Parr became queen consort to an ageing King Henry VIII.

When the monarch returns from fighting overseas, he is sicker and more paranoid than ever before, leading to yet more unpredictably cruel behaviour – including burning his new wife's childhood friend at the stake on treason charges.

The film follows Parr's fight to avoid the grisly execution that befell two of Henry's former wives, which involves having to carefully hide her horror and grief towards his actions.

Firebrand cast: Who stars in the Tudor drama?

Jude Law and producer Gabrielle Tana attend the Firebrand press conference at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander (The Green Knight) takes the lead role as Queen Consort Catherine Parr, while Jude Law (Peter Pan & Wendy) plays her loathsome husband, King Henry VIII.

The cast also includes Sam Riley (Rebecca) and Eddie Marsan (The Power) as Thomas and Edward Seymour – brother and father of Jane, Henry's third wife, who died in childbirth after giving him his much-wanted son.

Simon Russell Beale (Operation Mincemeat) plays Bishop Stephen Gardiner, Erin Doherty (Chloe) features as poet Anne Askew, while Ruby Bentall (Industry), Bryony Hannah (Call the Midwife) and Amr Waked (Ramy) also appear.

Is there a trailer for Firebrand?

Not yet! But expect to see one soon as a release strategy comes together.

Firebrand is coming soon. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Join us on Thursday, 25th May for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?, an epic evening of fan debate featuring a panel of exciting guest speakers – get your free ticket now.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.