A number of the films set to arrive in cinemas in the next month have already been nominated for Academy Awards, with Sarah Polley's Women Talking making it onto the Best Picture shortlist and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On both in the running for Best Animated Feature.

We've already seen a number of terrific films released in the UK in 2022 – from Oscar contenders like Tár and The Fabelmans to hit horror flicks such as M3GAN – and there are lots more to look forward to throughout February.

Meanwhile, there's also a brand new film from M Night Shyamalan, whose latest thriller Knock at the Cabin is based on a hit novel by Paul Tremblay and boasts an all-star cast including Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint.

Elsewhere, there's the final chapter of the Magic Mike franchise, the first MCU film of the year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the intriguing black comedy Cocaine Bear.

Plus, ahead of its arrival on Netflix in March, the long-awaited Luther: The Fallen Sun – which sees Idris Elba reprise his role as DCI John Luther from the hit BBC One series – is released in select cinemas towards the end of the month.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – watch the video above or read on for our choices.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Release date: Friday 3rd February in cinemas

More than a decade after his last appearance on the big screen, Puss in Boots is back for this sequel – with Antonio Banderas once again returning to voice the fearless feline who was first introduced in Shrek 2.

The film sees the title character discover that he is down to the last of his nine lives, prompting him to go on an epic adventure to find the mythical Last Wish – although he quickly discovers that he isn't alone in pursuing it.

Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin. Universal Studios

Release date: Friday 3rd February in cinemas

The latest film from M Night Shyamalan is based on an acclaimed horror novel by Paul Tremblay, and boasts a starry cast including Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint.

It follows events after four strangers turn up at a cabin where a young family is enjoying a peaceful holiday and give them a terrifying ultimatum: sacrifice one of their number or risk being responsible for the apocalypse.

Women Talking

Women Talking. Universal

Release date: Friday 10th February in cinemas

Sarah Polley's drama is based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews and recently made the shortlist for Best Picture at the Oscars.

It follows the discussions between a group of women in an isolated religious colony – including characters played by Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy – as they decide how to respond when it becomes clear the men in their group have been drugging and raping them.

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Release date: Friday 10th February in cinemas

The final instalment in the Magic Mike franchise sees Channing Tatum reprise his role as Michael "Magic Mike" Lane for one more time.

It follows the character as he heads to London with a wealthy socialite – played by Salma Hayek – who lures him with an offer he can't refuse and an agenda all her own.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

Release date: Friday 17th February in cinemas

The first MCU film to be released in 2023 is the third outing for Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, this time following his adventures in the Quantum Realm as he finds a new enemy in the form of Kang the Conquerer.

As is traditional with Marvel, not too much has been revealed about the finer details of the plot ahead of the release – but it looks to be a darker tone than we're used to with this particular superhero.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. Universal

Release date: Friday 17th February in cinemas

Adapted from a hit series of YouTube shorts, this sweet comedy – which blends live-action with stop-motion animation – has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

It follows the titular 1-inch-tall shell, who lives alone with his grandmother Connie (voiced by Isabella Rossellini) as he attempts to find his neighbours after they suddenly and mysteriously disappear.

Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear. Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Release date: Friday 24th February in cinemas

Loosely based on a true story, this black comedy follows events after a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fuelled rampage.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the ensemble cast includes the likes of Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, and the late Ray Liotta in his final screen appearance.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Release date: Friday 24th February in cinemas

Three years after the hit BBC One series came to an end, Idris Elba returns as DCI John Luther for this movie spin-off, which will be added to Netflix in March after a brief theatrical run.

The film sees the detective breaking out of prison to finish his job by any means necessary after he finds himself haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him.

