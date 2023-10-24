The Matthew Vaughn directed movie was first announced in June 2021, with Apple Original Films reportedly paying $200 million for it, according to Deadline.

Adding to the conundrum is that very little has been shared about the author, with Conway's social media presence scarce and her bio on the Penguin website simply reading: "She lives in the United States and is currently working on the next instalment in the series."

The recently released trailer for the Argylle film reveals that Conway is, in fact, a character in the film: an introverted spy novelist (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) whose spy novels align with real spy missions, drawing her into a world of spies and murder.

While this has led some critics to believe that Conway doesn’t exist at all – and is a clever PR stunt to help launch the movie franchise – others think Elly Conway is a pseudonym for somebody well-known.

And one theory that has taken the internet by storm is that Conway is, in fact, the pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Evidence put forward by fans includes the glimpse of a cat in a backpack in the recent Argylle trailer that resembles one previously sported by Swift.

And while that might seem tenuous as evidence, there’s more: the cat in the backpack is a Scottish Fold, just like two of Swift's own pets.

In addition, cast member Howard is seen sporting red hair in the footage, just like Swift at the end of the All Too Well short film, when she happens to be releasing a book.

Swift is known for leaving easter eggs and clues for her fans to find, and fans will remember that she c0-wrote the 2016 song This Is What You Came For with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Of course, it could all be a strange coincidence, or Conway could just be a Swiftie and paying homage to her favourite singer, and fans will have to wait and see.

