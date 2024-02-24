After asking Scott to spoil the film for those who had not yet seen it, Paterson then mentioned "talk about prosthetics", adding: "How well do you know [Keoghan]?” Since being reposted to social media, many fans have reacted negatively to the clip and line of questioning.

Now the BBC have responded to claims that the questions were "inappropriate and homophobic", writing in a statement: "Our reporter began by asking Andrew Scott about the film he’d appeared in - All of Us Strangers - which was nominated for six Baftas. He then moved on to ask about the popularity of Irish actors where Barry Keoghan, star of Saltburn, was mentioned."

Paul Mescal as Harry and Andrew Scott as Adam in All of Us Strangers. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The statement continues: "Saltburn is a film which has had cultural impact, with Barry Keoghan’s scene at the end gaining a lot of attention in particular – something the actor has addressed himself.

"Our question to Andrew Scott was meant to be a light hearted reflection of the discussion around the scene and was not intended to cause offence. Saltburn writer and director, Emerald Fennell, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ was used in the sequence, were also asked about the scene.

"We do, however, accept that the specific question asked to Andrew Scott was misjudged. After speaking with Andrew on the carpet, our reporter acknowledged on air that his questioning may have gone too far and that he was sorry if this was the case."

Scott stars in All of Us Strangers alongside Paul Mescal and Claire Foy but the British film failed to pick up any accolades on the night of the BAFTAs, facing strong competition from major winners Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Zone of Interest. Nevertheless, All of Us Strangers was nominated for six BAFTAs, with Saltburn also being nominated for five.

Scott's next role will be in Ripley, the anticipated Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr Ripley. Coming to the streamer in April, Scott will star as the mysterious main character, which was played in the 1999 film by Matt Damon.

The synopsis for the new series reads: "Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

"Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder."

