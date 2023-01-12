This means a lot of different things. The queue at our favourite coffee shop just got a little bit longer, it's becoming more difficult to find a seat on our morning commute, and don't even get us started on trying to remember to meal prep a packed lunch. It can also mean that the amount you're spending on travel increases a good deal.

The new year is well and truly upon us. Kids are back to school, and for lots of us this new year also marks going back into the office. After years of working from home, lots of companies are now enforcing either flexible working or a full-time return.

With many of us tightening our purse strings at the moment, it's great to save wherever we can, and Trainline is offering some big sales on train tickets right now.

Our experts covering the Black Friday sales in 2022 found the Trainline discounts to be some of the most popular, but it's quite unusual for the retailer to run offers at other times of year. So, we'd recommend you make the most of the current sale to get savings on train tickets today and beyond.

Here's how to save on train tickets with Trainline this January.

Save on season tickets with the code HELLOSAVINGS at Trainline

How to get a £15 discount on train tickets

First things first — to access this discount, you'll need to download the Trainline app.

Now that that's out the way, we can get to the good stuff. Trainline is offering £15 off when you buy a season ticket that's worth £30 or higher. This means you could be saving up to 50 per cent on your purchase - what a bargain!

This offer only applies when you're buying tickets online via the Trainline app. This means that technically you need to buy the tickets in advance, but in reality you can still buy them when you've arrived at the train station to get your train, but just by using your phone or tablet instead of the ticket machine.

All you need to do is enter the code HELLOSAVINGS at the checkout and your saving should be applied.

What is a season ticket?

A season ticket allows you to travel between two selected stations as many times as you want within a set time period. This can be really handy if you regularly travel between the stations nearest your home and work, and can be cheaper than buying individual tickets for every journey.

You can buy weekly, monthly or annual season tickets which allow you to travel an unlimited number of journeys within those time periods. It also means you can travel at the same price regardless of whether it is a peak or off-peak time. There are also flexi season tickets, which let you travel on eight days within a set 28-day period, and would be really useful if you're returning to the office but don't know exactly which days you'll be commuting.

These tickets already provide a good saving compared to buying tickets every time you travel, especially if you often travel at peak times. And with an extra £15 off, that's a pretty good deal. Trainline has a handy season ticket calculator to help you work out the cheapest way to travel, too.

How to save £20 on a new railcard

Getting a railcard is a great way to consistently save on your train tickets, with many being up to a third cheaper when bought with a railcard. There's a wide range of railcards to choose from, usually depending on age. We think the best way to buy a railcard is to buy three years at once, which means you get a discount of £20. As railcards usually cost £30 per year, this means you're getting eight months for free.

16-25 railcard | £90 £70 for three years at Trainline

Senior railcard | £90 £70 for three years at Trainline

Friends & Family railcard | £90 £70 for three years at Trainline

For more guidance, we've written a whole article on how to get cheap train tickets which is full of helpful information, like when are the cheapest days to travel and whether it's cheaper to buy tickets in advance.

