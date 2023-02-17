In mid-August, You Me at Six will be heading to Leicester and Bournemouth before returning to the big stages at Little John’s Farm and Bramham Park. So, if you don’t fancy the heaving festival crowds, these two shows provide the perfect opportunity to see the band in a more intimate setting.

You Me at Six are ready to take on the world this summer – or at least the festival circuit – with shows booked at Reading & Leeds 2023. And now, the Weybridge band have added two warm-up performances for the same week. Here’s everything you need to know.

The group announced the extra performances this week, shortly after the release of their latest album Truth Decay, which they also performed on their recent UK tour. This summer, they’ll have the chance to mix classic songs from their eight studio albums, like Bite My Tongue and Lived a Lie, with newer hits like DEEP CUTS and Mixed Emotions.

Originally from Surrey, You Me at Six, are one of the most successful British bands of recent years. Their blend of pop, rock and emo has shot them into mainstream success with 18 singles appearing on the BBC Radio One playlist, and two albums reaching UK number one.

More like this

They first entered the music scene in 2008 with their debut album Take Off Your Colours, and in 2011 they released Sinners Never Sleep, their first album to reach UK certified gold. The 10th anniversary of this milestone album was celebrated with a special vinyl and two sell-out shows.

The band are also no strangers to Reading & Leeds, having played many times before. This year, they’ll be appearing alongside Sam Fender, Foals, Billie Eilish and The Killers.

Excited already? Well stay with us to find out more about their upcoming warm-up shows.

Buy You Me at Six tickets at Live Nation

You Me at Six’s recent tour hit five major venues across the UK, including Alexandra Palace in London and Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena. This August, the band are jumping from north to south and back again for their performances at Reading & Leeds and the warm-up shows.

Here are the dates and venues:

You Me at Six warm-up shows 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for You Me at Six went live on Wednesday 15th February for O2 priority customers, Live Nation members and fans who had pre-ordered the band’s new album, Truth Decay.

For everyone else, general sale tickets are up now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Friday 17th February).

Buy You Me at Six tickets at Live Nation

Advertisement

Before we get to summer, the RadioTimes.com has put together some great spring experiences for you, including the best Mother's Day experiences and the best Easter Egg trails.