The YA classic will be shown on the big screen surrounded by “a thousand twinkling candles” while a 12-piece orchestra performs the film’s music live on stage.

Played by an ensemble of rock and orchestra musicians, fans of the film will get to hear live renditions of Carter Burwell’s original score as well as iconic hits from the soundtrack like Full Moon and Supermassive Black Hole.

In fact we would say that it’s the hard-hitting indie songs, as well as the grey-washed lenses, that make this first film so memorable. First coming onto screens in 2008, the film stars Kristen Stewart as our own personal brand of heroine, Bella Swan, and Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward.

To give you the CliffsNotes version: Bella moves to the small and rainy town of Forks, Washington to live with her dad, and soon comes across the mysterious Edward Cullen and his very pale family. As more strange incidents occur, Bella falls in love with Edward at the same time she discovers he’s a vampire.

Dramatic, romantic and often pretty cringe, Twilight is a film for the ages. Here’s how you can get tickets to see the film in concert this autumn.

Buy Twilight in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Twilight with live orchestra being shown?

You can see the lion fall in love with the lamb at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo this October. Here’s the date:

29th Oct 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo

The Apollo is less than a five-minute walk from Hammersmith Station. To get there, you can take the Circle, District, Piccadilly or Hammersmith & City lines, or you can go to Kensington Olympia via the Overground or Southern Rail.

Plus, this happens to be the same day as Hocus Pocus in concert. So if you fancy making it a double header, here’s how to get tickets to Hocus Pocus with a live orchestra.

How to get tickets to Twilight with live orchestra

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Thursday, 6th July). Meanwhile general sale seats will go up tomorrow at 10am.

Buy Twilight in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Where can you watch Twilight in the UK?

Sadly, Twilight isn’t on Netflix anymore. Instead you can find it on Sky or NOW TV, which means you’ll need to pay upwards of £9.99 a month. If you just want to make a one-off payment, you can rent the film on Amazon Prime Video for £3.49.

Rent Twilight for £3.49 at Amazon Prime Video

You can find the cheapest way to sign up for NOW movies with our best NOW TV offers page.

