Following the transfer announcement, the show’s director Jethro Compton said: "This show has gone on the most incredible journey over the last seven years. What’s even more incredible is [that] the journey is only really just beginning.

"Button started life as a scrappy little show with a big heart, but the love it’s been shown by our audiences has allowed it to grow into something ready for the West End. We’re so unbelievably grateful for everyone’s support – and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you all."

Based on the short story by F Scott Fitzgerald – and the 2008 film starring Brad Pitt – this new musical tells the tale of a man mysteriously born old who then begins to age in reverse.

More like this

The book and lyrics were penned by Compton and Darren Clark, who decided to change the Baltimore setting for a sleepy fishing harbour on the north coast of Cornwall.

With the message to "make every second count", this "foot-stomping" and "enchantingly beautiful" production is set to be a real tear-jerker. So, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets at LOVE Theatre

Where can I see The Curious Case of Benjamin Button?

The musical will run at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre from Thursday 10th October 2024 to Saturday 15th February 2025, showing every Monday to Saturday.

The Ambassadors Theatre sits on the Seven Dials, just minutes away from the Covent Garden and Leicester Square tube stations (Piccadilly line) or Tottenham Court Road (Elizabeth line, Central line, Northern line).

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets cost?

Tickets start at £20, although this will mainly be for Monday and Tuesday performances. If you want to book from Thursday to Saturday, the lowest you’ll have to pay is £40.

For better seats in the stalls, the cost will range between £70 and £80.

How to get tickets to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Tickets are on sale now at ATG Tickets and LOVE Theatre, so get yourself over there to get a seat.

Buy The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets at LOVE Theatre

Advertisement

For more West End news, here's how to see Max George and Maisie Smith in War of the Worlds, or how to see Johannes Radebe in Kinky Boots. Plus, Heathers the musical is showing at the West End.