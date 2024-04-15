Strictly star couple Max George and Maisie Smith cast in The War of the Worlds UK tour

The duo, who famously fell in love during their 2020 season of Strictly Come Dancing , will be taking on the parts of Nathaniel and Beth for the musical’s 2025 run.

Max George and Maisie Smith have landed the star roles in The War of the Worlds UK tour – becoming the first real-life couple to play the show’s married leads on stage.

“The moment I met Max and Maisie I knew they were the perfect fit for the role of Nathaniel and Beth,” said composer and creator of the show, Jeff Wayne.

“Maisie has such a melodic but powerful voice, which compliments Max’s dramatic vocals wonderfully. Plus, being a couple in real life will add to their on-stage charisma and chemistry, and I’m delighted they’ve joined the 2025 The Spirit of Man Tour as husband and wife.”

Wayne’s musical will be coming to 17 major UK arenas next March, and not-so coincidentally celebrating 130 years since the release of the original HG Wells novel.

Alongside George and Smith, the play will include the pre-recorded voice of Liam Neeson as the journalist recounting his terrifying encounter with the Martians, not to mention a tonne of special effects, lighting and spectacular designs.

In the past, the title roles have been played by musical theatre icons like Jason Donovan, Joss Stone and Carrie Hope Fletcher, which George was keen to reflect on: “Playing the part of Parson Nathaniel is gonna be really special. I’ve got big shoes to fill with the likes of Phil Lynott and Jason Donovan playing the roles in the past, but I’m looking forward to making this role my own.”

Meanwhile, Smith added: “This is a particularly special role for me because I grew up listening to the soundtrack on my dad’s vinyl. My family are HUGE fans of the show so telling them I was going to be playing Beth was a very memorable moment.”

So, whether you’re a Strictly superfan or a lover of Victorian sci-fi (who isn’t?), here’s how to get tickets now.

Buy The War of the Worlds tickets at Ticketmaster

Where can I watch The War of the Worlds musical?

Max, Maisie and the rest of the cast will be landing at 17 venues across the UK and Ireland. Some of the dates have more availability than others so make sure you get yourself tickets for your nearest venue quick.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Thanks, you are now signed up to our going out newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

How much do The War of the Worlds musical tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue and how much availability is left. For instance in Cardiff, tickets start at £58 per person, whereas in Birmingham, you’ll now have to pay at least £71. The cheapest we’ve managed to find is £47.50 for Aberdeen’s P&J Arena.

How to get The War of the Worlds UK tour tickets

Tickets have already gone on sale for The War of the Worlds UK tour, but there’s still plenty of availability left across the dates.

Head on over to Ticketmaster to get yourself a ticket.

Buy The War of the Worlds tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement MPU article

Check out our Standing at Sky’s Edge review, plus how to get Heathers West End tickets, and don’t forget we’ve got the best West End shows.