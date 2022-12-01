Now, the trio have announced a new date at the O2 in London to conclude their summer 2023 festival appearances. The Sugababes are back!

We missed the original Sugababes trio like a Hole in the Head. So when Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan reunited this year, playing a 17-date headline tour across the UK, you can imagine our excitement.

Sugababes released their debut single, Overload, in 2000 when the girls were just 15 and 16, and it's one of the most iconic debuts of all time, in our humble opinion. It peaked at number six on the UK Singles Chart, and was nominated for a BRIT Award.

If you’ve followed the Sugababes over the years, you’ll know the girl group has had a unique journey (to say the very least).

Just one year after the release of Overload, Donaghy left the group, and was replaced by original Atomic Kitten member Heidi Range. The new line-up released the single Freak Like Me, which shot to number one, and their first album together, Angels with Dirty Faces, went triple Platinum.

Sugababes went through two more line-up changes, with Buena being replaced by Amelle Berrabah, and Buchanan being swapped out for Jade Ewen.

Despite the turbulent group changes, Sugababes are still responsible for the top pop hits of the noughties, providing us with tunes like Push the Button, About You Now (their best-selling single to date), Too Lost in You, and Round Round (which is our favourite music video of all time, with Girls Aloud’s Sound of the Underground a close second).

The original trio reunited and reclaimed the Sugababes name this year, and they’ve already planned their 2023 schedule with some summer festival dates and a headline concert at London’s O2.

Here’s how you can get tickets to the Sugababes concert in London.

Here’s a bit of Sugababes trivia for you: Sugababes have achieved six number one singles – the only girl group who have achieved more are the Spice Girls.

A Sugababes concert is guaranteed to be a lot of fun — with plenty of noughties throwback tunes that you can sing along to. So be sure to grab tickets for their concert at The O2 in London.

Sugababes UK concert: when do tickets go on sale?

The artist and O2 presales went live on Wednesday 30th November, with the Live Nation presale being released on Thursday 1st December.

General on-sale is taking place right now, having been released to all you Sugababes fans at 10am this morning (Friday 2nd December).

If you’re worried about securing Sugababes tickets, we’ve got your back. Check out how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Sugababes concert tickets

