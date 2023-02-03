Your age depends on when you might have first discovered Carpenter. For those aged early- to mid-20s amongst us, you’ll remember her from the Disney Channel hit series Girl Meets World. Meanwhile, for the youngsters, your first introduction to Carpenter was probably through her 2022 debut single Skin.

Sabrina Carpenter is jetting across the pond for her first UK and European headline tour. The US pop star is beginning her tour in Dublin, before visiting Glasgow, London and other UK cities, then heading to Europe for shows in Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Amsterdam and Berlin. The UK and European leg follows a 35-date tour of the US and Canada, which begins this March.

Carpenter has released five studio albums: Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, Singular: Act II, and her most recent fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send. The 2022 album features the catchy pop project Nonsense, which has racked up over 40 million streams to date, 1.6 million views in its first 72 hours, and the music video debuted at number two on YouTube trending globally.

Emails I Can’t Send features emotional ballads which touch on difficult topics, such as family issues and infidelity, as well as empowering anthems. In its first week, the album raked in over 15 million streams, and received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.

Amongst her other achievements, Carpenter was included in Nylon magazine's 25 Gen Z'ers Changing The World and in Forbes's 30 Under 30 list, under the Hollywood and entertainment category. And she’s only 23!

Here’s how you can get tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter on her Emails I Can’t Send tour.

The pop star is set to put on a show in five UK and Ireland cities: London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, and Dublin. Lucky fans will get to see Carpenter perform some of her greatest hits live, such as Because I Liked a Boy, Sue Me, and Nonsense. Here’s the complete list of dates and venues:

When do tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s UK and Ireland tour go on sale?

The O2, Artist and Live Nation pre-sales happened earlier this week (Wednesday 1st February and Thursday 2nd February), and the general on-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 3rd February).

As the American pop singer isn’t visiting many cities this side of the Atlantic, we can imagine tickets will sell out fast. Take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide to ensure you aren’t the one who misses out.

